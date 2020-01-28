Never expected Ala… to do so well: Allu Arjun

By | Published: 7:13 pm

“Every hero will have a memorable hit in his career at one time. My father produced at least 10 super duper hits with Chiranjeevi garu, Aamir Khan and Ram Charan. For me especially, Ala Vaikunta Purramloo is an unforgettable hit since it came to me from my father. We never imagined that we had a goldmine when we got onto the film sets.

We worked hard and the audience did the magic,” said Allu Arjun at the success meet held on Monday along with producers Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna and director Trivikram Srinivas. He added, that with AVLP, he felt that he was climbing two steps. “Whether it is fans or general audience that contributed to this massive success is difficult to say.

But, I can say that the whole world of audience showered us with their love and helped us achieve this stupendous success,” gushed Allu Arjun. Allu Aravind had a similar opinion and said that even in the US and both Telugu speaking States, the film occupied the third place after Baahubali and will soon reach the second place.

“All of us were surprised to watch the escalating figures of collections. It was expected that it would stop at one point. But it was so exhilarating to notice the revenue even after three weeks. I thank the audience for blessing our honest effort in bringing out a decent family drama,” shared Allu Aravind.

Director Trivikram also expressed surprise at the audience verdict. “We believed in some guidelines to follow as far as the script was concerned. The consistency of the hero, in spite of the disturbance during every shot, multiplied the impact of the whole film which helped in creating a good movie,” Trivikram said.

