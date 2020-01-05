Never give up is his motto

By | Published: 9:00 pm 6:20 pm

Dharmana Shanmukha Rao would have been like any part in a marathon if it wasn’t for his inspiring life story. It’s not just his participation in marathon runs and cycling that inspires people and fellow participants. It’s his belief that “human beings can do anything and everything; nothing is impossible” which makes people nod in agreement.

Despite losing a leg, Shanmukha took part in 78 marathons so far, which makes others look up to him in awe and draw inspiration. “The work that we do should inspire people and motivate them. I don’t share my bad memories with anybody as it would make them feel bad. I feel there’s no need to do it. It’s not only me, anybody who has a bad past should not be recalling the past as it is already just that – past,” says this youngster.

“I still remember how a reckless lorry driver ran his vehicle over me. There was no one but an old lady desperately trying to control the bleeding. I called my friend who is also a business partner who came and took me to the hospital. By then, I knew I lost my leg forever. It took me time to come to terms with reality. Lots of people lost hopes on me that I would be normal again. But I never lost that hope on myself. I often keep telling people that I have two lives — one before the accident, another after it,” shares this talented senior manager.

After his recovery, he went back to office and became busy to escape from what he was going through. But later, this MA graduate went to a rehabilitation centre where “I saw people doing what they love instead of being tied down by their disabilities”.

“They had participated in international competitions and brought laurels to the country. It inspired me. I began to learn cycling professionally. It was the best decision I had made. I cycled to any place I wanted to go to and it boosted my confidence massively,” says Shanmukha who since then, participated in 78 marathons.

“I rode my way from Bengaluru to Hyderabad in three days and won many awards. I cycled all over the State to spread awareness among people on issues like road safety and organ donation. Recognising my efforts, I was given the ‘Karmaveer Chakra Award 2019’ in November by the United Nations Organization,” concludes Shanmukha who, earlier in October, was also awarded the ‘Sresta Seva Puraskar Award 2019’.

