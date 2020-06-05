‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ back with ‘lockdown special’ edition

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Mumbai: After entertaining the audience in its first season, the web series “Never Kiss Your Best Friend” is set to return with a lockdown special edition.

“Never Kiss Your Best Friend” featured Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in lead roles. The upcoming series will have Anya and actor Zain Imam in the lead roles.

“During the lockdown, I am sure many of us connected with our long-lost friends and exes! The story of ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ lockdown special is synonymous to the current situation, from rekindling with our exes or procrastinating on our past love,” Zain said.

The lockdown special edition has been shot by the actors from their homes.

“We have shot the scenes in the safety and comfort of our homes. The show is going to be fun and romantic, with lots of comedy and drama,” Zain added.

Written by Sumrit Shahi, the series is all set to release on June 18 on ZEE5.