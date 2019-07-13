Never too late to say sari

By | Published: 8:46 pm

A nationwide community of adult women, Saree Speak is no longer a virtual platform but is a search to end internal misogyny and promotes sisterhood and solidarity even offline.“Saree Speak is a pan-Indian group with even members from abroad. Our intention is to let women explore themselves. When a woman hits adulthood, she might not feel confident to wear a sari. We wanted to educate them on the beauty and importance of wearing it, and an event like this summons interest,” explains S Aparna, one of the attendees at the Saree Speak Meet held at Heart Cup, Begumpet.

It is “a network at the end of the day”, feels Aparna who discovered the group through mutual friends a year ago.Comprising over 9 lakh members from countries like India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, Saree Speak was pioneered by a Goan homemaker, Vini Tandon, in April 2016 with an aim to make women feel beautiful in a sari. When asked why she chose to create a group on the sari, Vini Tandon said, “Salwar kameez had turned into palazzos, frocks had turned into dresses and gowns, and I thought the sari had taken a back seat.”

A closed group on Facebook, the Saree Speak handle has women of all walks of life posting pictures of themselves wearing the six and nine yards. Aparna shares, “Our community extends encouragement to women who post pictures.”Following Vini’s footsteps, the sari party in Hyderabad too, had a theme for the event. Following the retro theme, dressed in polka dots and winged liners, the meet and greet was bustling with over 100 women who all had one thing in common – love for the sari.

Offline events, however, are vital for such online communities. “The bonds we form here at this age are like friends forever. We gain friends, fashion, knowledge… everything really. We have a Saree Speak Meet once in three months,” shares Aparna.Talking about their forthcoming events for women in Hyderabad, the 42-year-old says they are planning to celebrate National Handloom Day in August.