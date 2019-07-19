New Act will increase people’s participation in governance: Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the new Municipalities Bill was aimed at providing transparent and citizen-friendly governance in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). He said except for the GHMC Act of 1955 and HMDA Act of 2008, all other outdated municipal laws would be replaced by the new Act, paving way for planned development in accordance with changing times.

Introducing the Telangana Municipalities Bill in the State Legislative Council on Friday, the Minister said the new Act increases public participation in administration through constitution of citizen committees at the ward level. He said the government was making all efforts to improve urban infrastructure and was committed to providing additional funding to ULBs, helping the latter overcome financial crisis.

“About 42.6 per cent of the State population resides in urban areas. It is expected to grow up to 50 per cent in the next few years as increasing number of people are migrating to urban areas. We are committed to improving citizen services and infrastructure in this regard,” he said.

TRS MLC Bhanu Prasad said the Act would bring credibility and accountability to ULBs in urban governance. He hailed the State government’s decision to fix a timeframe for issuing various permissions and certificates. But, he emphasised the need for appointment of an appellate authority in case of any discrepancies by officials in disposal of applications to meet the deadlines. Besides protection of urban water bodies, he urged the government to adopt modern technology in garbage disposal.

Another TRS legislator, B Rajeshwar Rao, wanted the government to restrict the ULBs from issuing final Layout Permission numbers to new layout applications only after thorough examination because some realtors were cheating gullible customers with temporary permissions.

Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy and BJP MLC N Ramchandra Rao objected to powers given to District Collectors to dismiss elected representatives and officials concerned. They feared that the ruling party might harass elected representatives from opposition parties, using powers given to Collectors. They also asked the government to reserve all the leftover seats in ULBs to backward classes after accommodating SCs and STs on population basis, to fulfill the 50 per cent reservation quota.

AIMIM MLC Syed Amin Jafri alleged that ULBs were facing financial crisis and the government must ensure adequate funding for the same. He suggested that the Collectors, who were given more powers, must be made accountable for their actions in implementation of the Act.

MLC A Narsi Reddy said unnecessary involvement of Collectors in ULB administration might weaken elected representatives. He doubted that the provision for dismissal of elected representative and officials concerned in case of their failure to ensure 85 per cent green cover could be misused.

