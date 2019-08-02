New age panels for new age look

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: Aesthetic appeal for buildings is not all about coating exteriors with colourful paint whenever required. The new age panels made of fibre cement board can play a crucial role in changing the entire look of a building.

Fibre cement board panels are making waves in the infrastructure industry. Packing the aesthetic appeal of wood and the unmatched durability of fibre cement, these are now being considered as the newest alternative to wood and wood-based panels.

Fibre cement boards can take on a variety of appearances (including wood), making them a solid choice amongst architects and designers for a home or a new building.

In combination with different substrate frameworks like timber, steel and aluminium, fibre cement boards offer advanced dry construction solutions in both interior and exterior applications leveraging space utilization to the maximum while saving time as well.

Owing to its versatile nature, fibre cement boards are seen making an appearance as wall partitions, ceilings, facade, kitchen, doors and surface decorators. There are several industries which offering complete range of new-age panels for roofing, ceiling, wall and other home solutions and Everest Industries is one among them.

Backed by innovation, the company has endeavoured to introduce modern products and green solutions over the last eight decades to meet the evolving requirements of the construction industry.

Everest Industries in a release said the company has introduced an easy substitute to give end-customers a high-quality mezzanine like floor finish. Addressing the concern of time-lapse in wet construction, drywall concept was introduced.

These drywalls easily put the project on a fast track by eliminating the drying time. Furthermore, wall lining solutions are used to clad brick, block and concrete walls, giving it a damp proof surface improving the thermal insulation of the area.

Everest’s range of fibre cement boards is manufactured from a homogeneous mixture of Portland cement, treated cellulose fibres, finely ground silica quartz and other selected mineral fillers in a state-of-the-art facility using a digitally controlled process making it environment-friendly in nature.

