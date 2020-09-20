New alerts for jobseekers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
Immediate joining
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Tele Callers
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact: Priyanka 8978719518
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Relationship Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum 10th
Experience: Not required
Contact: Soundarya 9949255030
Company: FFI
Position: ITI Fitter
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: ITI
Experience: Not required
Contact: Suneeth 9100009321
Regular jobs
Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited
Position: Delivery Executive
Location: Gajwel
Qualification: minimum 10th
Experience: Not Required
Contact Person: Sreekanth 7780613322
Company: EduRun Group
Position: Customer Support
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Graduation
Experience: Minimum 6 months
Contact: Priya 8686734814
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Electrician
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Intermediate
Experience: Not Required
Contact: Sunil 9160234678
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Plumber
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any
Experience: Freshers
Contact: Sunil 9160234678
Company: Yashaswi Group
Position: Machine Operator
Location: Dundigal Airport
Qualification: ITI / Diploma / SSC
Experience: Not Required
Contact: Sunil 9160234678
Company: SBI
Position: Field Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Degree: Minimum 10th
Experience: Min. 0 – 2
Vacancies: 100
Contact: Sindhuri 6305489865
Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited
Position: Delivery Executive
Location: Telangana & AP
Qualification: minimum 10th
Mandatory: Bike and License
Contact: Praveen 9676829490
Company: Vpro soft
Position: Team Leaders
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 2 – 4
Contact: Rahul 7842294483
Company: DCS Group
Position: Installation Technician
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 10th, 12th & ITI- Fitter, Electrician, Welder
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact: Ravi
Email: [email protected]
Company: EduRun Group
Position: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy
Experience: Freshers or Experienced
Contact: Priya 9553038828
Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1 – 3
Contact: Shaik
Email: [email protected]
Company: SSTIS Technologies Private Limited
Position: Management
Location: Manuguru
Qualification: BTech / MCA/ MCS in Computer Science
Experience: 5
Contact: Soumya Sanyal
Email: [email protected]
Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate
Experience: 0 – 1
Contact: Pavan 7799772426
Company: VTekis
Position: Domestic HR Recruiters
Location: Kukatpally
Experience: 0.6 – 3 Years
Salary: 10k-20k / PF+ESI+Incentives+etc
Vacancies: 20
Contact: Prashant
Email: [email protected]
Company: Apollo Tele Health
Position: Nurses
Qualification: ANM/ GNM/ B. Sc Nurse
Work Location: Telangana
Experience: Min 5+yrs into ICU & emergency
Salary: Excellent Salary+PPE+Accommodation+Food+Insurance+PF+etc.,
Email: [email protected]
Company: Eureka Forbes Ltd
Position: Sales Trainee
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Inter, Any Graduate, PG ( Fresher and Experience both eligible)
Work Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 10k + incentives in Training Period ( CTC 1.6 to 2.0)
Number of openings: 200
Contact: 9704757190
Company: Ares Technologies
Job Role: Customer Care
Qualification: Full time Graduation (Result holding only)
Open Positions: 1000+ and Permanent Work from Home
Note: Language Proficiency – English & Hindi
Candidate must have laptop or computer
Android mobile phone (Good to have Android 8 OS)
High Speed Internet Connectivity – Preferable Dongle/WiFi/Broadband Silent room to work
Fresher or Experienced any, should be less than 30yrs.
Contact no: 6305296093
Company: Swiggy
Position: Delivery Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Min 10th
Bike with permanent License is mandatory
Contact: 8247722841
Company: Planet PCI Infotech Ltd
Position: Field technician’s
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Experience: 6 months experience in electrical wiring
Salary: 2 lakh to 3 lakh and other performance incentives provided
Age: 18- below 35
Fiber optical cable installation.
Well versed with wiring concepts.
Contact: [email protected]
Company: Kalyani Motors- Maruti Suzuki /NEXA
Position: Dealer Sales Executives (Only Male candidates apply)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Minimum Intermediate & 1 year of Automobile Industry (Car/ Bike Sales Experience)
Work Experience: 1 to 6 years from Automobiles preferred( Car Sales)
Salary: 10000 – 20000 + Attractive Incesntives.
Age: (21 – 34) years
Required Skills: Showroom Sales in 2/4 Wheeler” Experience is must.
Contact: 9100222398.
Email: [email protected]
Company: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Jeedimetla , Suraram
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs
Height: 5’5 inches minimum
Weight: 60 kgs with Good eyesight
No skin Diseases
Contact Person: Vijay Kumar 9100984926
Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care
Position: Nurses
Qualification: ANM,GNM,BSC Nursing ,MSC Nursing
Salary: 20k to 25k +allowances (Covid) duty.
Work Location: Amberpet
Vacancies: 20
Note: Experienced in managing multispeciality ICU
Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573310055
Company: SRI DHATRI Developers
Position: Telecallers
Qualification: Inter, Degree and above
Salary: 8,000/- to 10,000/- + Attractive Incentives
Work location: Hyderabad
Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573824342
Company: Compact Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Service Delivery Coordinator
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: 1- 3 Years
Work location: Hyderabad
Interested Candidates kindly contact 9392472449
Company: 2Coms Group
Position: Relationship Manager
Qualification: Graduate
Experience: 1-3 Years
Work location: Hyderabad
Interested Candidates kindly contact 7980822799
Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: PPC Candidates
Qualification: Any Degree
Experience: Freshers
Work location: Hyderabad
Interested Candidates kindly contact 7660001837
Company: Team Lease Services
Position: Relationship Executive (Males Preferred)
Qualification: Inter / Any Degree
Experience: 1-3 Years
Work location: Hyderabad
Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573444747
Company: Quess corp Ltd
Position: Operator (Female Only)
Location: Tukkaguda, Hyderabad
Salary: Rs.9200 – 9500 per month (Transportation + eSI + PF)
Vacancies: 15
Contact: Rahul 9059385888
Company: EduRun Virtuoso Services Pvt. Ltd
Position: Branch Relationship Executive (Inside Sales)
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: minimum Intermediate
Experience: Not Required
Vacancies: 20
Contact: Priya 9553038828
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .