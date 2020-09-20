New alerts for jobseekers

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Immediate joining

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Tele Callers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Priyanka 8978719518

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Relationship Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum 10th

Experience: Not required

Contact: Soundarya 9949255030

Company: FFI

Position: ITI Fitter

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI

Experience: Not required

Contact: Suneeth 9100009321

Regular jobs

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Gajwel

Qualification: minimum 10th

Experience: Not Required

Contact Person: Sreekanth 7780613322

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Customer Support

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Graduation

Experience: Minimum 6 months

Contact: Priya 8686734814

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Electrician

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Contact: Sunil 9160234678

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Plumber

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any

Experience: Freshers

Contact: Sunil 9160234678

Company: Yashaswi Group

Position: Machine Operator

Location: Dundigal Airport

Qualification: ITI / Diploma / SSC

Experience: Not Required

Contact: Sunil 9160234678

Company: SBI

Position: Field Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Degree: Minimum 10th

Experience: Min. 0 – 2

Vacancies: 100

Contact: Sindhuri 6305489865

Company: CIEL HR Services Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Telangana & AP

Qualification: minimum 10th

Mandatory: Bike and License

Contact: Praveen 9676829490

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Team Leaders

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 2 – 4

Contact: Rahul 7842294483

Company: DCS Group

Position: Installation Technician

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 10th, 12th & ITI- Fitter, Electrician, Welder

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Ravi

Email: [email protected]

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy

Experience: Freshers or Experienced

Contact: Priya 9553038828

Company: PFSI Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1 – 3

Contact: Shaik

Email: [email protected]

Company: SSTIS Technologies Private Limited

Position: Management

Location: Manuguru

Qualification: BTech / MCA/ MCS in Computer Science

Experience: 5

Contact: Soumya Sanyal

Email: [email protected]

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Pavan 7799772426

Company: VTekis

Position: Domestic HR Recruiters

Location: Kukatpally

Experience: 0.6 – 3 Years

Salary: 10k-20k / PF+ESI+Incentives+etc

Vacancies: 20

Contact: Prashant

Email: [email protected]

Company: Apollo Tele Health

Position: Nurses

Qualification: ANM/ GNM/ B. Sc Nurse

Work Location: Telangana

Experience: Min 5+yrs into ICU & emergency

Salary: Excellent Salary+PPE+Accommodation+Food+Insurance+PF+etc.,

Email: [email protected]

Company: Eureka Forbes Ltd

Position: Sales Trainee

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter, Any Graduate, PG ( Fresher and Experience both eligible)

Work Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 10k + incentives in Training Period ( CTC 1.6 to 2.0)

Number of openings: 200

Contact: 9704757190

Company: Ares Technologies

Job Role: Customer Care

Qualification: Full time Graduation (Result holding only)

Open Positions: 1000+ and Permanent Work from Home

Note: Language Proficiency – English & Hindi

Candidate must have laptop or computer

Android mobile phone (Good to have Android 8 OS)

High Speed Internet Connectivity – Preferable Dongle/WiFi/Broadband Silent room to work

Fresher or Experienced any, should be less than 30yrs.

Contact no: 6305296093

Company: Swiggy

Position: Delivery Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Min 10th

Bike with permanent License is mandatory

Contact: 8247722841

Company: Planet PCI Infotech Ltd

Position: Field technician’s

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Experience: 6 months experience in electrical wiring

Salary: 2 lakh to 3 lakh and other performance incentives provided

Age: 18- below 35

Fiber optical cable installation.

Well versed with wiring concepts.

Contact: [email protected]

Company: Kalyani Motors- Maruti Suzuki /NEXA

Position: Dealer Sales Executives (Only Male candidates apply)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate & 1 year of Automobile Industry (Car/ Bike Sales Experience)

Work Experience: 1 to 6 years from Automobiles preferred( Car Sales)

Salary: 10000 – 20000 + Attractive Incesntives.

Age: (21 – 34) years

Required Skills: Showroom Sales in 2/4 Wheeler” Experience is must.

Contact: 9100222398.

Email: [email protected]

Company: G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla , Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs

Height: 5’5 inches minimum

Weight: 60 kgs with Good eyesight

No skin Diseases

Contact Person: Vijay Kumar 9100984926

Company: Tricolor Health and Critical Care

Position: Nurses

Qualification: ANM,GNM,BSC Nursing ,MSC Nursing

Salary: 20k to 25k +allowances (Covid) duty.

Work Location: Amberpet

Vacancies: 20

Note: Experienced in managing multispeciality ICU

Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573310055

Company: SRI DHATRI Developers

Position: Telecallers

Qualification: Inter, Degree and above

Salary: 8,000/- to 10,000/- + Attractive Incentives

Work location: Hyderabad

Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573824342

Company: Compact Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Service Delivery Coordinator

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1- 3 Years

Work location: Hyderabad

Interested Candidates kindly contact 9392472449

Company: 2Coms Group

Position: Relationship Manager

Qualification: Graduate

Experience: 1-3 Years

Work location: Hyderabad

Interested Candidates kindly contact 7980822799

Company: Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: PPC Candidates

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers

Work location: Hyderabad

Interested Candidates kindly contact 7660001837

Company: Team Lease Services

Position: Relationship Executive (Males Preferred)

Qualification: Inter / Any Degree

Experience: 1-3 Years

Work location: Hyderabad

Interested Candidates kindly contact 9573444747

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Operator (Female Only)

Location: Tukkaguda, Hyderabad

Salary: Rs.9200 – 9500 per month (Transportation + eSI + PF)

Vacancies: 15

Contact: Rahul 9059385888

Company: EduRun Virtuoso Services Pvt. Ltd

Position: Branch Relationship Executive (Inside Sales)

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: minimum Intermediate

Experience: Not Required

Vacancies: 20

Contact: Priya 9553038828

