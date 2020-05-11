New alerts for jobseekers

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSME’s, MNC’s. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.
Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.
Post 1:
Company: Quesscorp Limited
Position: Pickup Van Associates
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: >10th
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 2:
Company: Simple Solutions HRD Solutions
Position: Banking Officer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 30
Post 3:
Company: Simple Solutions HRD Solutions
Position: Customer care associates
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 4:
Company: Aditya Success Info
Position: Dot Net Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 5:
Company: St. Xaviers College
Position: Business Development Executive
Location: Banglore, Karnataka
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 1
Post 6:
Company: Whiteapron E-edu commerce Pvt Ltd
Position: Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: MBA
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 7:
Company: RR HR MANAGEMENT SERVICES
Position: Helper (Section Assistant)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: 10th,< 10th,ITI
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 8:
Company: 2Coms Consulting
Position: Retail Sales Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 9:
Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Accounts Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 10:
Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd
Position: Sales Consultant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 11:
Company: LN Consultancy
Position: React Native Developer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 12:
Company: 2Coms Consulting
Position: Retail Sales Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 50
Post 13:
Company: SWIGGY
Position: Associate
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 14:
Company: Quesscorp Limited
Position: Pickers, Van Associates
Location: Across Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 15:
Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)
Position: Business Development Associate
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 20
Post 16:
Company: Apollo Hospitals
Position: ANM / GNM / BSc Staff Nurse
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 17:
Company: Visionary RCM
Position: Medical Coder
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: M Sc,B.Sc,B Pharm / D Pharm,M Pharm
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs
Vacancies: 100
Post 18:
Company: EaseHire Solutions
Position: Software Development Engineer
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 19:
Company: Avonflex Private Limited
Position: Marketing Executives(Hindi Mandatory)
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 20:
Company: Quess Corp LTD
Position: Banking Executive
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 21:
Company: EaseHire Solutions
Position: Lead Android Engineer
Location: Pune, Maharashtra
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 22:
Company: PVR Cinemas
Position: Duty Manager
Location: Kukatpally, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs
Vacancies: 5
Post 23:
Company: Aizenx Pvt Ltd
Position: Editorial Assistant
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs
Vacancies: 6
Post 24:
Company: Stay Express Worldwide
Position: Sales Representative
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Intermediate, Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs
Vacancies: 10
Post 25:
Company: OpenMind Service Pvt Ltd
Position: Call Centre Executives
Location: Hyderabad, Telangana
Degree: Any Degree
Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs
Vacancies: 15
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com
