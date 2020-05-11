New alerts for jobseekers

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:19 am

Hello Jobseekers. After a lot of hardwork and patience you have finished your education and it is now time for you to step into work-life. It’s time for you to search for your dream job and begin your journey towards working in startups, MSME’s, MNC’s. All you have to do now is to choose the right platform for job search.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday. Workruit & DEET have more than 1,85,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Jobseekers can check for government job alerts & private job alerts in the broadcast section in the DEET application present in the left side bar. Jobseekers can view walk-in alerts of private jobs and can contact the companies and attend interviews.

Post 1:

Company: Quesscorp Limited

Position: Pickup Van Associates

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: >10th

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 2:

Company: Simple Solutions HRD Solutions

Position: Banking Officer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 30

Post 3:

Company: Simple Solutions HRD Solutions

Position: Customer care associates

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 4:

Company: Aditya Success Info

Position: Dot Net Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 5:

Company: St. Xaviers College

Position: Business Development Executive

Location: Banglore, Karnataka

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 1

Post 6:

Company: Whiteapron E-edu commerce Pvt Ltd

Position: Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: MBA

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 7:

Company: RR HR MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Position: Helper (Section Assistant)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: 10th,< 10th,ITI

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 8:

Company: 2Coms Consulting

Position: Retail Sales Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 9:

Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Accounts Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 10:

Company: Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Consultant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 11:

Company: LN Consultancy

Position: React Native Developer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 12:

Company: 2Coms Consulting

Position: Retail Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 50

Post 13:

Company: SWIGGY

Position: Associate

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 14:

Company: Quesscorp Limited

Position: Pickers, Van Associates

Location: Across Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 15:

Company: Byjus (Think and Learn Pvt Ltd)

Position: Business Development Associate

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 20

Post 16:

Company: Apollo Hospitals

Position: ANM / GNM / BSc Staff Nurse

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 6yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 17:

Company: Visionary RCM

Position: Medical Coder

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: M Sc,B.Sc,B Pharm / D Pharm,M Pharm

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 9yrs

Vacancies: 100

Post 18:

Company: EaseHire Solutions

Position: Software Development Engineer

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 19:

Company: Avonflex Private Limited

Position: Marketing Executives(Hindi Mandatory)

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 3yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 20:

Company: Quess Corp LTD

Position: Banking Executive

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 1yrs – Max. 2yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 21:

Company: EaseHire Solutions

Position: Lead Android Engineer

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 2yrs – Max. 4yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 22:

Company: PVR Cinemas

Position: Duty Manager

Location: Kukatpally, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 3yrs – Max. 5yrs

Vacancies: 5

Post 23:

Company: Aizenx Pvt Ltd

Position: Editorial Assistant

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 20yrs

Vacancies: 6

Post 24:

Company: Stay Express Worldwide

Position: Sales Representative

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Intermediate, Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 10yrs

Vacancies: 10

Post 25:

Company: OpenMind Service Pvt Ltd

Position: Call Centre Executives

Location: Hyderabad, Telangana

Degree: Any Degree

Experience: Min. 0yrs – Max. 1yrs

Vacancies: 15

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: [email protected], Website: www.workruit.com

