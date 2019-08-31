New animal care centres launched in Nagole

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Labour Welfare Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s new animal care centre at Fathullaguda near Nagole.

This is in addition to the animal care centres operational at Amberpet and Jeedimetla. The new centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore, is equipped to provide shelter for 400 stray dogs, 200 monkeys and 50 cattle.

During the whirlwind tour, the Minister, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and other elected public representatives, launched various development works costing about Rs 10 crore in Nagole and neighbouring areas.

Works on laying a 600-mm dia sewer trunk line at Fathullaguda with a cost of Rs 88 lakh have commenced. The model market at Lalitha Nagar, Nagole, which was constructed with Rs 88 lakh, has been inaugurated. This was followed by laying the foundation for the construction of box drain at Ayyappa Colony with nearly Rs 1.96 crore.

Residents in the locality had appealed to the Mayor for constructing a box drain as the area was getting covered under sheets of water during rains.

The beautification works taken up by the municipal corporation at the traffic island LB Nagar junction towards Chintalkunta underpass on the Vijayawada road were unveiled on Saturday.

It has been developed as theme-based on film shootings as Ramoji Film City and Vanasthalipuram deer park are in the vicinity. There is a tall sculpture of a cameraman at work.Water cascades, greenery and deer sculptures have added to the aesthetics in the area, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter