New animal house facility opened at UoH

Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A new animal facility near the School of Life Sciences in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile on Thursday.

The facility would cater to the needs of research investigators working with small animal models like rodents and rabbits. It has provision to rear and experiment with other animal models like insects and fishes. The holding capacity of the animal house is nearly 12,000 that include rats, mice, rabbits and genetically modified transgenic mice/immunocompromised animals.

Prof Rao said the facility would provide an opportunity to perform cutting- edge research that would facilitate the investigators to publish in high impact journals as in vivo models (animals) provide better answers to several biomedical/healthcare-related issues that could not be directly addressed in humans.

A Music Department was also inaugurated at the university on Thursday.

