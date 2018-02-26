New app for all government services soon, says KTR

By | Published: 2:25 pm 2:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government will launch on Tuesday its T-App portfolio, which will have 180 services offered by the government bundled on to one platform, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

Rama Rao made the announcement while delivering the inaugural address at the 21st National Conference on e-Governance at HICC here. Referring to the concept of minimum government and maximum governance, Rama Rao recalled that during the eight years he spent in the United States, he had to visit a government office just once, which was to get a driver’s licence. The question, he said “how do we get there?”

Also read KTR launches Mission Bhagiratha website and mobile app

Governance, he said, should be felt but not be seen, and that it should be unobtrusive. “We are reminded every day by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that technology that cannot touch the lives of the people and make their lives easier is of no use,” he said.

The two-day conference will include several deliberations between government officials and delegates on ‘Technology for Accelerating Development’. Rama Rao listed several initiatives of the state government, particularly Mission Bhagiratha programme. “We realized that to provide drinking water to 10 million households, we have to trench across the state. We explored what other services we could add along with drinking water. Underground electricity cables and piped cooking gas were looked at but were not included due to technical reasons. We decided that we will lay fiber optic cable to provide internet to every household,” he said.

Rama Rao said in six months from now, all the households connected to Mission Bhagiratha will, under the T Fiber programme, receive 15mbps of internet while the local village level institutions such as the panchayat office and the primary health center will get 1GB of high-speed internet.