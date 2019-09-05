New Apple TV with A12 chip could be announced: Report

By | Published: 2:14 pm

San Francisco: While Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones, Apple Watch and iPad at its flagship event on September 10, there are reports that it will launch a new Apple TV too.

A tweet from @never_released, who has shared codenames of Apple hardware in the past too, said the new Apple TV will arrive with an A12 chip, MacRumors reported on Thursday.

The tweet said the new model has an Apple TV11, one identifier and a codename of J305.

The current Apple TV 4K runs on an A10X Fusion system on a chip which was originally designed for the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro that was released in 2017.

As per the report, customers are expecting a new Apple TV next week as the device has been updated once every two years for the past three generations: a revised third-generation Apple TV in March 2013, the fourth-generation Apple TV in September 2015 and the Apple TV 4K in September 2017.

Reports suggest the three new iPhone models are successors to the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. Two of these flagship phones are expected to feature Apple’s first triple rear camera system.