New areas in Hyderabad to be lit up

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: A special drive to assess street light illumination in the city has been taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ensure that city roads are brightly lit in the night.

The drive will also take stock of the new and emerging areas of the city and also check existing residential and commercial locations to set up new streetlights to ensure safety of residents. The move to review the city streets and roads for illumination during the nights comes in the wake of directions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao to civic body officials to inspect functioning of streetlights and install more lights if required, in problematic areas.

Accordingly, GHMC officials are conducting a drive to check the illumination in different areas, including major thoroughfares, colonies and lanes and bylanes. The idea is to check the efficacy of streetlights and illumination offered by them. At many places, especially near colony or lane entrances, the need for more proper streetlighting was observed.

This apart, on major thoroughfares, it was observed that illumination was not covering the entire area, GHMC Khairatabad zone Commissioner Musharaff Ali Faruqui said. “We are inspecting different locations during nights and identifying areas where more streetlights are required. This will be a regular activity,” Faruqui said, adding that based on the drive, new lights would be installed.

The exercise was being taken up in all the six zones of GHMC, which have a total of 4.5 lakh streetlights. In 2017, the civic body had roped in Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to replace conventional streetlights with LED lights. The EESL is responsible for replacement of existing conventional lights with LED lights and ensure minimum 98 per cent glow rate, failing which a penalty can be levied on the organisation. Till date, EESL replaced nearly 4.35 lakh street lights.

The installation of LED lamps helped in cutting down power consumption and subsequently helped the civic body slash power bills considerably. The GHMC officials said over 216 million units were saved which translated in reduction of power bills to the tune of nearly Rs 152 crore. However, of late, complaints were being made over poor functioning of streetlights in some parts of the ctiy. The same was brought to the notice of officials by a couple of corporators during the general body meeting held last month.

