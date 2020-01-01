New Army chief Lt Gen MM Naravane visits National War Memorial in Delhi 

By | Published: 11:35 am 11:40 am

New Delhi: A day after taking charge as Chief of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the National War Memorial here to pay tributes to martyrs.

General Naravane saluted the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’, the eternal flame, and laid a wreath at the memorial.

General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

General Naravane was previously the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

He has taken over the reins of the Army amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan due to provocations by Islamabad through terror activities.