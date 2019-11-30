New Bengaluru-Vizag flight from Sunday

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Visakhapatnam: IndiGo airlines will begin a new flight from Bangalore to Visakhapatnam from Sunday.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Air Travelers Association spokesperson O Naresh Kumar, the flight will leave Bangalore at 5.35 a.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.05 a.m.

In the return direction, it will leave Visakhapatnam at 7.45 a.m. and reach Bangalore at 9.35 a.m.

APATA thanked Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha member MVV Satyanarayana for taking the initiative in getting the flight to Visakhapatnam and also Indigo Airlines for introducing new flight to Bangalore .

“We are trying for more connections from Vizag and the airlines are responding positively. We hope to bring more good news,” he said.

He also lamented that the new flights in the peak hours between 9 a.m. and 12 noon and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. were not being allotted for non-availability of flying slots as the Navy was using the slots and the reduction in the flights would affect the economic progress of Visakhapatnam.

The APATA had also requested the Director, AAI – Visakhapatnam Airport to see the new taxi track would come into operation at the earliest as it would help in increasing the number of flights movement. At present, N 3 and N 4 taxi tracks at the city airport are handling 10 movements per an hour. The airport Director informed APATA members that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had spent Rs. 23 crore on the construction of the additional track and N 5 taxi track to accommodate additional aircraft.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter