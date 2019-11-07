New Bharosa centre for Cyberabad Police

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police will soon have its own Bharosa Support Centre for women and children. Plans are afoot to set up a new centre equipped with all facilities in Gachibowli. Currently, the centre is functioning from a temporary premises in the Kondapur area hospital. Officials said the staff strength of the Bharosa Centre, which recently completed one year, will also be increased.

“With the success of the Bharosa Centre here, we are thinking of constructing a new building to set up a permanent Bharosa Centre for the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate,” said C Anasuya, DCP, SHE Teams and Women and Child Safety Wing.

To set up the new Bharosa Centre, officials have identified land in the upscale Gachibowli area, which is well connected by all means of transportation. “We have identified land in Gachibowli for construction of the centre. It will be away from the local police station and will be functioning autonomously,” Anasuya said.

“We have just started the process of constructing a multi-storeyed building. We wanted to have a Bharosa Centre of our own. We have procured the land. The government also released the required funds and supported us,” said V C Sajjanar, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad.

Bharosa is intended to support women affected by violence in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at workplaces. Aggrieved women facing any kind of violence due to sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence etc, will be provided with integrated assistance through police, medical, legal and prosecution services along with psycho therapeutic counselling apart from relief and rehabilitation as per the requirements.

Right now, there is a small team of counsellors and psychologists and legal advisors. Officials want to increase the number too.

“We want to strengthen it by increasing the staff. We have very less staff, but they have been successful in solving issues,” Anasuya said. Bharosa teams also counsel children who are victims of child abuse with help of a clinical psychologist so that the incident does not impact their future psychological well-being.

The Cyberabad Bharosa Centre was set up in October 2018. A total of 125 families have been re-united by the centre in the last one year and 355 domestic violence cases were dealt with.

