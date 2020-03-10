New born child missing from Bhadrachalam Hospital

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Kothagudem: A new born child reportedly gone missing at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in the district on Tuesday. It was said that a woman called Kantamma of Mulakanapalli of Dummugudem mandal had given birth to a girl child during afternoon hours. Soon after delivery of the child the hospital staff had handed over the child to a woman whom they assumed to be Kantamma’s family member.

After some time when Kantamma’s family members asked the staff for the new born child they learnt about their mistake and looked for the stranger to whom the child was handed over, but in vain. Following the incident, the hospital Superintendent Dr. M Ramakrishna has lodged a complaint with the local police, who booked a case and launched investigation.

According to the police the CCTV cameras on the premises of the hospital were defunct at the time of the incident. Kantamma has two sons and two daughters.

