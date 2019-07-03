New building for Karimnagar district hospital soon, says Etela Rajender

By | Published: 1:13 am

Karimnagar: A new building for the district headquarters hospital would soon replace the existing one, Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Wednesday.

The Minister along with Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma visited the hospital and examined the condition of the building. Interacting with officials, Rajender asked them to send proposals for a new building as early as possible.

Speaking to reporters later, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to construct a new hospital building since the existing one became too old. Based on the CM’s instructions, Rajender visited the hospital. Stating that the officials were asked to send proposals as early as possible, he assured to complete the new building within one year.

Since the hospital was catering to the needs of old Karimnagar and Adilabad district, the government also decided to enhance the number of beds and fill vacant posts of doctors and nursing staff. The Minister said the bed capacity of the district hospital would be increased to 500 from 350, and the mother and child care hospital beds to 250 from 150. In the future, bed capacity of both hospitals would be enhance to 950, he said. He promised to recruit additional doctors and nursing staff soon.

