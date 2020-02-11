New building plan approval system soon in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A new building plan approval system, which promises to make things easier for the public, is in the offing in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

With plans afoot to make a few provisions of the new Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, applicable to the GHMC, the municipal corporation is working on introducing the new building plan approval system and is, accordingly, upgrading the existing software.

Measures are being taken to introduce the new system from April 1. In the proposed system, the applicants will have to upload online self-certification for details, including title, type of land, area and built-up area planned, in the application.

This new system will be of immense benefit to the applicants as they do not have to run from pillar to post for getting their application processed. After the application is uploaded with basic details, the system generates the setbacks and other guidelines to be followed and, accordingly, the building owner can get the plan drawn from an architect or make any modifications in it.

Within 21 days, the proceedings are issued and post verification, if there are any shortfalls or any deviations from the approved plan, the owner will be directed to suspend the works.

Occupancy Certificate will not be issued for structures, said a senior official from the GHMC.

Generally, most of the applications are filed for structures coming up in less than 500 square metres and of 10 metres height. Among the 16,000 building plan applications processed annually, nearly 14,000 applications fall under the above category, he said.

More importantly, these applications fall under the respective circle level offices and only those planned above 500 square metres will have to get clearances from the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System.

All these changes will have to be incorporated in the GHMC Act and it has to be amended accordingly. The current software will also have to be upgraded to incorporate the new changes. Meetings are being convened to discuss these aspects and plans are being made to introduce these changes from April 1 this year, he said.

The new Act came into effect last year, replacing the Telangana Municipalities Act, 1965, and Municipalities Act, 1994. As per the new Act, plots up to 175 square yards and construction up to ground plus one floor, no approval is needed. Online registration is done on payment of just Re 1 and by giving details of land ownership and the plan in accordance. Occupancy Certificate is not required as well.

