New cab service Prydo launched in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based real estate company Praneeth Group under its tech startup Venkata Praneeth Technologies Pvt Ltd launched a new cab-hailing service called Prydo on Thursday. The surge-free cab-hailing service has already on-boarded 14,000 driver partners and the official launch will commence from September 29.

Prydo will be offering its services in three categories Hatchback, Sedan and SUV and plans to expand to Delhi and Bengaluru in the next six months. The company will be extending its services to all metro cities by the end of the financial year 2019-20 and plans to invest Rs 100 crore in the next 12 months for national expansion.

The company’s founder and MD Narendra Kumar Kamaraju said, “With the launch of Prydo customers will get surge-free service while the cab drivers will get many benefits. We have integrated Prydo app with Telangana Government’s Hawk-Eye application to ensure the safety of riders. We are hopeful of completing over one million rides in the next three months in Hyderabad. We are also looking to acquire companies in other cities as and when we plan our expansion.”

Prydo will charge a commission in the range of 0-10 per cent from driver-partners depending on the number of rides per month. It will charge less/zero commission for higher number of rides on a monthly basis to avoid exerting pressure on them. In addition, it is also offering features like assured rides – This feature assures user a cab for a set period of time in advance – a week, a month etc – at pre-decided timings; bulk rides – This is a tailor-made feature for special occasions. Users can book a particular number of (in bulk) cabs for the guests attending their functions — Multiple pick up points to a single destination and single pick up points to multiple destinations; return compensation – Prydo has earmarked a geo-fencing around Hyderabad and it will compensate the driver-partner for the distance covered from long-distance drop location to the geo-fencing area making up for the loss incurred by the driver-partners and long term pick up fee – Some times, a rider may not get a cab immediately when there’s no cab in his/her surroundings. If the rider is ready to pay more for a cab, the driver-partner will be deputed for long-distance pick up and rider will bear the extra cost.

