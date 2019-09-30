New capability Centre for PwDs in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: In order to impart employable skills to persons with disabilities in Hyderabad, Nasscom Foundation along with Arcesium launched their first Capability Centre in Hyderabad. This centre, which is the fourth in India, aims to train 100 PwDs on various job skills required in the industry. The training will be done in partnership by V-shesh, an organisation in the space of skilling PwDs. The training will be focused on sectors like technology, BFSI, Hospitality and Retail and will include soft skills, interview skills, communication skills. The centre also plans to conduct sensitivity programmes among companies so that they are more welcoming of PwDs.

“Nasscom Foundation has already set up two such centres in Bengaluru and one in NCR wherein in the last three years 200 people have been trained out of which 140 people have been placed all over India. However, the attrition rate of those employed is at about 20-23 per cent and this is due to the mental block that the companies face when working with PwDs. Our larger aim is to remove that block and prove to corporates that hiring PwDs will not add to their cost,” said Santosh Abraham, vice-president, Nasscom Foundation.

Going ahead, the foundation is looking to set up 20 such centres all over India by 2025. These centres will also look at training PwDs in not only basic technological skills like coding but will also focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, big data and robotics. It also plans to work with corporates and few startups to make them more PwD-friendly.

Speaking at the inauguration of the centre here, Telangana ITE&C and I&C department, principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan said, “There has been a change in the way IT companies are viewing PwDs and are trying to bridge the digital divide. It is important that PwDs are treated on par with other people with the same skill set. Nasscom Foundation has been trying to bridge the gap and focusing on giving PwDs a bright future with more opportunities.

Telangana government has also launched a Digital Employment Exchange (DEET) which is a platform to connect recruiters with prospective employees.”

