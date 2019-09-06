New carvings in Yadadri only for publicity: BJP

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State unit president K Laxman on Friday took exception to the “appearance” of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s image along with that of TRS party symbol — car — on what he claimed was part of temple sculpture on the pillars of the Ashtabhuji Mandapam in Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

In a statement here, he pointed out that the images of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi also figured as part of the temple sculpture, “which amounted to hurting the sentiments of Hindus”.

Condemning what he called attempts to undermine the sanctity of the shrine, he said this had proved TRS’ craving for publicity. He also took exception to the image of Charminar appearing as part of the temple sculpture.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh said the images of the Chief Minister and former Prime Ministers should not have been allowed to be carved on the pillars in the temple compound. “It is literally an onslaught on culture and faith of the Hindus,” he said.

