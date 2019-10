By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Kairali Education Society has inaugurated a centre exclusively set up to impart vocational training for the poor. N Ramchandra Rao, MLC, was the chief guest while Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, MLA, was the guest of honour.

The NGO, which runs a co-education English medium school, Kairali Vidya Bhavan, with classes up to SSC at Neredmet has constructed the new training centre at Sainathapuram in AS Rao Nagar over a built up area of about 7,500 sqft, according to a press release.