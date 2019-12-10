New centre in Hyderabad to tap talent in drone tech

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: A first-of-its-kind research and innovation centre was inaugurated by Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy at The Blue Blocks School in Tellapur.

The Blue Blocks Drone Research and Innovation Centre will be the hub for learning and research, design modelling and applications for drones. Making of drones requires the knowledge of a variety of sciences such as aeronautics, mechanical engineering, bio-mimicry and design thinking. This application-based learning and research-oriented thinking will provide students with the ability to think, question, innovate and create, the school said in a press release.

Speaking at the inaugural, Reddy said, “What we need is skill-based and experiential learning in technology. It is exciting to see this being taught in children as young as in 1st standard”.

The Blue Blocks school initiative would help the students getting initiated into drone research which has applications in aerial photography and mapping, shipping and delivery, disaster management, agriculture, weather forecast and wildlife monitoring among others, the press release said.

Founder of the school, Pavan Goyal said the children between the ages of 6 and 12 years were most impressionable and ready to accept challenges and possibilities. “We hope this initiative will help young minds to come up with game-changing innovations and inventions, which can be patented,” he added.

