New Chairman for Telangana State Haj Committee

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Mohd Masiullah Khan was unanimously elected as Chairman Telangana State Haj Committee on Thursday.

Mannan Farooqui, CEO Wakf Board who was appointed election officer got only one , nomination of Masiullah Khan. In the first meeting of Haj Committee, 15 members were present who supported Masiullah’s nomination for the post.

After being elected as Chairman, Masiullah Khan thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for appointing him on the post to serve the Haj pilgrims of State. Later, he also met Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Mohammed Saleem MLC and Chairman Wakf Board and Farooq Hussain MLC, S A Shukoor special officer Telangana State Haj committee along with other were present on the occasion.