New chief for Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:51 pm

Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Sreekumar Nair took over as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam from Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh during a formal ceremony held on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Nair was commissioned as an Electrical Officer into the Indian Navy in 1987 and is an alumnus of erstwhile Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Tiruchirapalli and IIT Delhi.

The Flag Officer has held various important positions in the Indian Navy including Operational, Staff and Dockyard. Prior to taking over as the Admiral Superintendent, he served as Assistant Chief of Materiel (Information Technology and Systems), at Integrated Head Quarters(IHQ), Ministry of Defence (MoD), Navy.

He has served onboard frontline destroyers viz INS Ranvir, INS Rana, INS Delhi and INS Mumbai. Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, who was at the helm at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam for 14 months, has taken over as Director General Naval Projects at Visakhapatnam.

