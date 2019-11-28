New City Biodiversity Index for Hyderabad soon

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Seven years after it became the first city in the country to have a City Biodiversity Index (CBI), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is again gearing up to prepare a fresh and revised CBI.

The index is meant for self-assessment on matters pertaining to biodiversity in cities. In 2012, Hyderabad had scored 36 of a possible 92 points in the CBI, which is also known as the Singapore Index on Cities` Biodiversity.

Though Hyderabad released its CBI during the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) in 2012, it was not reassessed all these years. However, now the municipal corporation has decided to have its latest CBI and is in the process of roping in an agency for taking up the exercise.

What began as Hyderabad’s initiative was followed by other cities like Nagpur, Kochi, Delhi, Kolkata, which are having their respective CBI done. It is important for cities to have CBI as it provides vital information on the flora and fauna of a particular city, said a senior official from GHMC.

There is no authentic current information and statistics on the green cover in the city and once put in place, the revised CBI would give a fresh documentation, he said.

As part of CBI, experts conduct extensive study on the flora and fauna in the city. The study covers all aspects related to plants, birds, animals etc. There are 12 different parameters like natural greenery in the city, roadside plantations, orchards and number of species.

Why is CBI important

CBI presents all the details of the flora and fauna and, accordingly, officials can plan the future course to increase green cover in the city. Based on the CBI findings, officials can plan on different plantations, including avenue or native species etc. “In the present context, CBI gives the information for plantation planning for the next five years and how to increase the green cover and the measures to be initiated. We cannot continue extensive avenue plantation and ignore native species or vice versa,” said the official adding that more importantly, it is key to the survival of birds and animals.

How is CBI prepared

It is done for two years. Using the geographical information system technology high-resolution images of each and every plant, species, type of sapling etc are captured during the first year. Later, in the second year, the images, facts and numbers are crosschecked at the ground level. “It is a long drawn process but very important for city’s growth and development,” the official added.

