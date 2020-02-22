New Collectorates to be opened soon in Medchal, RR, Vikarabad

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Three swanky Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) of Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad Collectorates similar to corporate offices will be readied in three months. The Shapoorji Pallonji Company, which has taken up the construction work, has already completed more than 70 per cent of the work of the three offices.

The Medchal-Malkajgiri Collectorate office and residential quarters is coming up in 30 acres at Anthaipally village in Shamirpet mandal while the Ranga Reddy district office is spread over 33 acres at Kongarakalan in Ibrahimpatnam near Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Vikarabad office on Parigi-Vikarabad Road in 33 acres, officials said.

The officials said the IDOCs include offices for all Heads of Departments (HoDs) to accommodate the staff along with a meeting hall for over 250 members on the ground floor, conference hall, waiting rooms for visitors and an ATM centre among other facilities.

The buildings are designed in such a manner that those visiting the Collector’s office can access all departments under one platform without any hurdles. Residential quarters for the Collector, Joint Collector and Divisional Revenue Officer will also come up on the same premises.

An official said the construction of three building was already completed while plumbing, electrical, painting, fixing of windows and interior works were in progress. Laying of internal roads and construction of underground tank, compound wall and bio-sewerage treatment plant were yet to be taken up, he said.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 39.38 crore for the construction of Medchal-Malkajgiri Collectorate office, Rs 35.38 crore for Ranga Reddy district office and Rs 37 crore for the Vikarabad office. “We are hopeful of completing the works within three months if everything goes well according to our plan,” an official said, adding the construction work was started in 2018.

The staff and the general public can reach the Collectorate offices in a hassle-free manner due to the proximity to the main road and Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .