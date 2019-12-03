New Commissioner of TSTEA felicitated

By | Published: 1:31 am

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana State Taxes Employees Association (TSTEA), Hyderabad on Monday congratulated senior IAS officer Neetu Kumari Prasad who took over as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Telangana State. The honorary president of TSTEA, T Venkateshwarlu, president KM Venu Gopal Rao and general secretary P Swarna Kumar met the Commissioner and welcomed her to the highest revenue-earning department in the State.

On behalf of TSTEA, the members promised full cooperation that will strengthen the hands of Commissioner, Neetu Kumari Prasad. Though due to economic slowdown, there has been a dip in revenue growth, the members of TSTEA hoped that the State would continue to be on top, in terms of revenue growth rate, under the leadership of the new Commissioner.

The TSTEA members said that the officers and staff of the department are committed to achieve the dream of Bangaru Telangana. “The course of the department has already shifted from traditional approach to technological and mobile-app drive tax administration. This has fuelled unprecedented achievements,” the TSTEA members said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter