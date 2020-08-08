New committee appointed for TRS NRI New Zealand chapter

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Jagan Mohan Reddy Vodnala has been appointed as new president of TRS New Zealand chapter, with immediate effect. He served as the vice-president in the previous committee and will replace Vijayabhaskar Reddy Kosna who has been the unit president since it was launched in 2016.

Following a discussion with former MP K Kavitha here on Saturday, TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala announced the new office bearers of the TRS New Zealand chapter. The new office bearers include honorary chairperson Narsinga Rao Enaganti, general secretary Arun Prakash Reddy, vice presidents Rama Rao Rachakonda, Abhilash Rao Yachamaneni and Kiran Kumar, treasurer Varun Rao Mechineni, Womens’ Affairs chairperson Sunitha Vijay, Business Affairs chairperson Indra Sirigiri, Immigration advisor Sujith Singh, youth in-charge Srihari Rao Banda, South Island in-charge Srinivas Panuganti, North Island in-charge Mohan Reddy Beerapu, Events in-charge Rajeshwari Kondagari and Sports in-charge Ash Vodnala.

On the occasion, Kavitha and Mahesh appreciated the services of Vijayabhaskar Reddy Kosna to the party. They also congratulated Jagan Mohan Reddy and other committee members. The latter also thanked Kavitha and Mahesh for giving them an opportunity to serve the party.

