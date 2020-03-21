New coronavirus case in Karnataka; total number of infections 16

Bengaluru: A new novel coronavirus case has been reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 16 in the State.
A 32-year old person from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district, who has returned from Mecca has been confirmed for COVID-19 infection, Health Minister B Sriramulu tweeted.
ಚಿಕ್ಕಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರದ ಗೌರಿಬಿದನೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ, ಮೆಕ್ಕಾ ಪ್ರವಾಸದಿಂದ ಹಿಂತಿರುಗಿದ್ದ 32 ವರ್ಷದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರಿಗೆ #Covid19 ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಡಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ಅವರನ್ನು ಈಗಾಗಲೇ ಪ್ರತ್ಯೇಕಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆಗೆ ಒಳಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನಾಗರಿಕರು ಯಾವುದೇ ಆತಂಕಕ್ಕೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಬೇಡಿ.
— B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) March 21, 2020
The person has been admitted in a designated isolated hospital for treatment, the Minister said and asked people not to fear or panic.