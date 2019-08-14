New course at University of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will launch Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on ‘Public Policy: An Introduction’ on Thursday.

The UoH has collaborated with Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ), Ajmer in designing the content. The course which is offered free of cost is targeted at students, teachers, bureaucrats, those working with NGOs and corporates. It will familiarise learners with key concepts and theories of public policy.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao P congratulated the faculty and pledged to popularise the course across the universities and colleges in country. This is a major initiative to bridge digital divide in learning, he added.

UoH Controller of Examination Devesh Nigam said such courses will help the students to augment their learning through online mode.

