New Dail-100 facility in Rachakonda

By | Published: 11:58 pm 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Aiming to serve better and provide effective policing, Rachakonda police have inaugurated the newly setup Dial-100 facility and the Special Branch control room at the Police Commissioner’s camp office in LB Nagar here on Friday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat who inaugurated the new facility said the Dial-100 and the SB control room have been built with advance technology with an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh.

“Whenever a person in distress calls on Dial-100 facility, with the help of the General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) connected to it, the police teams can easily track the location of the caller. Using this, the teams can reach persons in distress at the earliest,” Bhagwat said.

The Dial-100 facility receives about 650 calls, each day on an average from Rachakonda. “On receiving a call, our personnel will reach the spot within eight minutes,” he added. The Rachakonda Dial-100 facility also receives calls regarding the traffic congestion and other issues.

