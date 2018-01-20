The new danger on the internet – ‘Tide Pod Challenge’

By | Published: 6:43 pm 6:53 pm

Over the last few weeks, a bizarre trend on the internet has been seeing many rushing to hospitals. Youngsters, especially in the US, are risking their health, and life, trying to bite into bright coloured laundry detergent packs, called Tide Pods.

Tide, an American laundry detergent manufacturer, had introduced Tide Pods, an ultra-concentrated detergent, packed in dissolvable plastic discs in 2012. The pods, which resemble hard candy and gumballs, are now being consumed by teens and adults at an alarming rate, all to be a part of a “Tide Pod Challenge” that has gone viral on the internet.

So why will anyone in their right minds consume this gooey liquid bleach? Not long after its release, few children in America were sent to hospital for consuming the pods mistaking them for candy. After this, Tide manufacturer P&G (Procter and Gamble) made it more difficult to open the product by adding a double latch to its lid-box, and made it clear that the product was not for consumption.

However, recent videos on YouTube, Reddit and Instagram raked up the new internet sensation, which had netizens consuming the pods and recording it as part of the challenge. Tech giants YouTube and Facebook were already taking down videos of people ingesting the tide pods.

Procter & Gamble spokesperson Petra Renck in a statement said, “Laundry packs are made to clean clothes. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance, even if meant as a joke. Like all household cleaning products, they must be used properly and stored safely.”

Tide also released a video featuring NFL star, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski to help stop the spread of the challenge and dissuade people from eating Tide pods.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

In recent times, dangerous pop culture trends like the Cinnamon challenge, which included eating a spoonful of ground cinnamon powder caused deaths due to asphyxiation, also people in the ASL Ice bucket challenge involved in a few freak accidents.

If you happen to be an avid Youtuber/netizen we would suggest you to stay far..far away from these potentially fatal challenges.