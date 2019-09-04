New Dean for Faculty of Arts, OU

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: T Vijay Kumar, head, Department of English, Osmania University (OU) has been appointed Dean, Faculty of Arts, OU.

A well-known scholar in the field of post-colonial studies and an award-winning translator, Professor Kumar is also a Director of the Annual Hyderabad Literary Festival and one of the founder editors of Muse India: the Literary e-Journal.

He has nearly thirty-five years of teaching experience including teaching stints at the University of Utah, and Kansas State Universities in the USA.

Prof Kumar has been an invited speaker and a visiting scholar at more than 12 international universities including Oxford University, University of London, Brown University, Georgetown University, and the National University of Ireland.

His publications included critical studies—English and Other international languages in India, ‘Globalisation: Australian-Asian Perspectives’, and ‘Focus India: Postcolonial Narratives of the Nation’ and translations from Telugu— Volga’s ‘The Liberation of Sita (Vimukta)’ and Gurajada Venkata Appa Rao’s ‘Kanyasulkam’.

