New degree courses in Telangana govt colleges this year

Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: New courses that will prepare students for the cut-throat competition in the job market and help them pursue careers that are in demand are on the cards in government degree colleges in Telangana from this year.

With Data Science and Business Analytics courses being among the most sought after by students, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education will offer these as BSc Data Science and B.Com Business Analytics courses. To start with, the Data Science course will be available in 26 government degree colleges, while the Business Analytics course will be on offer in 24 colleges.

Some of the colleges that are introducing these programmes include the Government City College, Government Degree College for Women (Autonomous), Begumpet, Government Degree College, Khairatabad, SRR Government Degree College, Karimnagar and the SR & BGNR Government Degree College, Khammam.

The syllabus for these programmes has been designed and developed by academicians in collaboration with industry experts from multinational companies. Each programme will have 60 seats. Admissions will be done through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) and candidates who have merit in the qualifying examination will be allotted a seat in the counselling session.

Apart from new programmes, government degree colleges will also have new course combinations this year. For students with a science background, Dairy Science, Zoology and Chemistry, and Crop Production, Botany and Chemistry combinations will be on offer in the BSc stream. These are aimed at students who completed a vocational course in the same area at the intermediate level.

With growing demand from students, BSc Sericulture and BSc Fisheries combinations are being introduced in four more colleges this year. Presently, only two government degree colleges have this group.

Among other entrants this year is BCom Taxation which will be introduced in 27 government degree colleges across the State. The BA Office Management programme which is currently taught at the Government Degree College, Jammikunta is being extended to 21 more government degree colleges in the State.

“The BA Office Management will be offered along with Communicative English and Computer Applications subjects. This programme will equip students with necessary skills required for an office assistant post. BA Mathematics along with economics, political science or journalism or psychology subjects, is another combination that will be rolled out in government degree colleges this year for students who intend to appear for various competitive examinations. Students of MPC or MEC at intermediate level can opt for this course,” officials said.

