New Democracy leader’s body donated to Nizamabad medical college

Nizamabad: CPI(ML) New Democracy party donated deceased party leader’s dead body to Nizamabad medical college and eyes to lions club.

IFTU State leader B Bhumanna’s wife Meera Bhai died on Wednesday night, Meera Bhai intended to donate her organs and body, and appealed her husband and party leaders to donate her body and organs.

On Wednesday night Meerabai died due to illness, according to her wish, Bhumanna and CPI(ML) New democracy leaders donated Meera Bhai’s body to Nizamabad medical college.

Before that Meerabai’s body was kept for public display at New Democracy office.

New Democracy Leader Aakula Papaiah said that Meerabai always strived to help society. Till now seven party leaders dead bodies were donated to medical college and their eyes were donated to lions club, on this issue their party is inspiring people to donate organs. District secretary K Yadagiri, V Prabhakar, Velpur Bhoomaiah, Ravi Kumar and other leaders were present.

