New Democracy naxal arrested in Kothagudem, firearms seized

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Kothagudem: An underground naxal of CPI (ML) New Democracy was arrested by police and firearms were recovered from him on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt, who produced the arrested naxal before the media, said the arrested was identified as Madivi Ramesh alias Ravi of Palavagu in Mulugugudem under Kothagudem two town police station limits.

He said that based a tip off about the movements of New Democracy’s Azad Dalam in the forests of Chinthakunta of Laxmidevipalli mandal, the local police and Special Party police took up combing operations. During the search operations, police spotted Azad Dalam and arrested Ramesh and seized a country made rifle from him. The dalam commander Azad and the members of the dalam, however, escaped into the forests.

Dutt revealed that Ramesh was involved in four criminal cases. He along with the dalam members used to extort money from businessmen and attacked police party. The arrested naxal was sent to judicial remand.

The SP appealed to the underground cadres to come out from underground life and join mainstream life. OSD D Uday Kumar Reddy and Kothagudem DSP SM Ali were present.

