New designs launch from Forevermark

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, launched its new designs from the Forevermark Artemis Collection handcrafted by PMJ Jewels, in collaboration with celebrated designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

PMJ Jewels, who are Forevermark’s key retail partners, have crafted this exquisite jewellery collection. Featuring beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds, Bibhu drew inspiration from nature and the unique qualities of a woman in his latest designs for the new Artemis Collection.

The collection features artistic and stylish layered necklaces, cocktail rings, pendant necklaces, earrings, bracelets and cuffs.

Women, like nature, have always withstood the test of time with grace, beauty and elegance, says Bibhu Mohapatra. “Like a true commitment, they prevail with every challenge. This unique character of the female species has inspired the evolution of the Artemis Collection,” he says.

The collection is an assortment of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamond jewellery comprised of 17 pieces, says Dinesh Jain, MD, PMJ Jewels.

Sachin Jain, President Forevermark India says the collection resonates with women of the world as it strikes a perfect balance of modernity and tradition that projects confidence.

