New destination for latest fashion

Published: 10:11 pm

Customers can now shop with the added advantage of attractive festive offers and the new Lifestyle Festive Collection. Lifestyle announces the launch of its latest store in DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal.

The new Lifestyle store provides a frictionless shopping experience to consumers with a collection of over 150 national and international brands. The curated fashion lines, the high-on trend festive collections, a selection of new brands and best-in-class store fixtures makes the new Lifestyle store a leading fashion destination in the city for the latest trends.

At the store, customers can choose from a wide variety of leading fashion brands, including Forca, Ginger, Melange, Kappa, Levis, Allen Solly, Code, Jack & Jones, Van Heusen, Pepe Jeans, Bossini, Juniors, Catwalk, Red Tape, Tommy Hilfiger, Casio, Colorbar, Lakme and more.

Lifestyle is now also available online through lifestylestores.com where customers can shop from the convenience of their home. The Lifestyle app is also available for Android and iPhone users.

