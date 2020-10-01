New device to combat Covid-19

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: To combat the spread of fatal pandemic, a new device, Shycocan was launched by Health Minister Etela Rajender here on Thursday. The device is intended to prevent, in closed spaces, air-borne and surface transmission of corona family of viruses. It was presented by Dr Shiven, Associate of Scalene Cybernetics Limited.

Scalene Cybernetics Limited from Bengaluru, headed by its Chairman and CSO Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar, invented a device to meet most emergent needs during the Covid-19 public health emergency, a press release said.

The Shycocan (Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon), the device is intended for the physical attenuation of the family of coronaviruses and can be used in public or personal settings.

