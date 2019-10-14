New device to treat Type 2 diabetes, obesity: Study

By | Published: 3:15 pm

London: Researchers have found that a newly tested medical device, called “Sleeve Balloon”, mimics the effects of traditional bariatric surgery in rodents and produces impressive results on body weight, fatty liver and diabetes control.

Sleeve Balloon is a device that combines a balloon with a connected sleeve, which covers the initial parts of the small intestine. It is inserted into the stomach and bowel during minimally invasive surgery under general anaesthetic.

For the study, published in the journal EBioMedicine, researchers compared the effects of the Sleeve Balloon and traditional bariatric surgery on 30 rodents fed with a high-fat diet, achieving very similar results.

Results were also compared to rats, with the new device reducing food intake by 60 percent and resulting in a 57 percent reduction in fat mass.

The effect on diabetes was similarly impressive with blood glucose levels dropping by 65 per cent.

“Gastric bypass surgery is a highly effective treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. However, very few eligible patients, only around one per cent, are offered surgery and some also prefer less invasive approaches,” said study’s lead author Geltrude Mingrone, Professor at King’s College London.

During the study, the research team found that the metabolic effects of the Sleeve Balloon device are similar to those of the gastric bypass but have distinct advantages over the traditional method.

In both, insulin sensitivity and heart functions improved.

“However, while gastric bypass causes a rapid rise in post food blood glucose levels which can cause hypoglycemia, the Sleeve Balloon induces a slowing down of digestion which has a steadying effect on blood sugar levels,” Mingrone said.

“This helps control appetite and hunger, keeping the person fuller for longer and substantially reduces weight,” he added.