New Director for ASCI’s Centre for Innovations in Public Systems

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. Harsh Sharma has been appointed as the Director of the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS), an autonomous Centre of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) established by the Government of India. ASCI Chairman Mr.K.Padmanabhaiah, former Union Home Secretary and its Director General Dr SK Pattanayak, former Union Agriculture Secretary, congratulated Prof.Harsh and wished him good luck at a brief programme in Bella Vista on Thursday.

The previous Director C Achalender Reddy, an IFS officer’s stent came to an end on January 31, 2020. A Ph.D in the area of ‘Training Effectiveness Evaluation’, Prof. Harsh has been working with ASCI as Professor, Human Resource Management since 2010. He has more than two decades of experience in research, capacity building and consultancy.

The primary mandate of the CIPS, located on the College Park Campus of ASCI in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, is to identify, recognise and promote innovations in public systems in the area of management of people, process (cost and quality), systems (technology) and services, across various States to improve the well-being of the common people.

“Happy to take up this challenging responsibility. I will use my experience and expertise to make this institute more meaningful and useful for the country,” Prof.Harsh said while thanking the ASCI Chairman and DG for having reposed faith on him.

Prof. Harsh has presented numerous papers and published research articles in International journals published by emerald, inderscience and macrothink USA and indexed by Scopus, Ebsco etc. on topics of Indian Negotiation Style, Training Effectiveness, Mentoring, Green Jobs and Decent Work Agenda.He has worked on consulting assignments with ILO, UNICEF, NIFT, Oil India, OHPC, Waters, Goa Shipyard, NALSAR University and Bureau for Police Research & Development (BPR&D) etc.

