New Director for CPDUMT appointed

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui has been appointed as the new Director of the Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad.

Prior to his appointment as the CPDUMT Director, Dr Sami Siddiqui was serving as the Associate Professor, Department of English, MANUU. He has taken charge of the centre on October 21 from Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, a press release said.

