New director takes charge at ECIL

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Hyderabad: Samir Mukherjee has assumed charge of Director (Personnel) in Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited, (ECIL), a PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy on Monday.

Before joining ECIL, Samir Mukherjee worked as General Manager (HR) for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at its corporate office in New Delhi. Prior to BHEL, Samir Mukherjee started his career with McLeod Russell Ltd as Welfare Officer.

At BHEL, Samir Mukherjee oversaw the entire gamut of HR processes and played pivotal role in merger of BHPV with BHEL and was also the HR Lead Member in formation of 2 Joint Ventures (NBBPL and BHELEML).

Under his mentorship, BHEL has received various awards and accolades in the area of HR, the recent one being National Award for Outstanding Achievement in Industrial Relations 2015-16 instituted by FICCI-AIOE. Mukherjee is an alumnus of the Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi from where he persued Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter