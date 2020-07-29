New education policy evokes mixed response

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, approved by the Union government on Wednesday, has evoked a mixed response from academic experts in the State. Some have termed the policy as ‘a good idea’, while some have called for more discussions and deliberations.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said there needs to be discussions with all stakeholders on the new policy and the Union government must take feedback on the same besides allowing scope for making changes if any. He said that apart from bringing in the new policy, the Union government must also increase the funding to educational institutions, particularly to State-run universities.

Also read Centre to bring in more education reforms

Osmania University former Vice-Chancellor Prof T Tirupati Rao said the idea of a new NEP was good. There should be a mechanism for constant evaluation besides flexibility and scope for making mid-course corrections in the policy, Prof Rao said, adding that States should have autonomy.

Apart from increasing the gross enrolment ratio to 50 per cent by 2035 in the higher education institutions, equal emphasis should also be laid on the quality of students, Prof Rao said.

UGC member Prof G Gopal Reddy welcomed the new National Education Policy 2020 and termed it as a comprehensive one.

Welcoming the new education policy, Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) president Y Shekhar Rao said medium of instructions in mother tongue till Class V was a good move besides integration of vocational courses from Class VI. The policy should be implemented from this year itself, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .