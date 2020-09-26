‘New education policy will increase joint research’

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: US Consulate General Hyderabad and ISB are organising a series of panel discussions on ‘International dialogues on India’s National Education Policy’ which commenced on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual session on ‘India’s National Education Policy (NEP) and the road ahead for internationalization of higher education’, the US Consul General in Hyderabad, Joel Reifman said, “We believe that the new education policy, when implemented, will mean increased joint research, partnerships, academic exchanges, and study abroad opportunities with foreign universities – and in particular with American universities.”

Reifman hoped that the policy will encourage State and local officials across India to initiate and support educational cooperation with the United States.

University Grants Commission member, and English and Foreign Languages University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. E Suresh Kumar spoke about internationalisation of higher education and special education zones mentioned in the

NEP. He said the aim of NEP is to provide high-quality education in both government and private institutions.

Anurag University Chancellor Prof Uday B Desai said internationalisation of higher education in India was a welcome sign in the NEP. “The policy allows for establishing campuses of foreign universities in India, but there are a lot of issues in setting up such campuses,” he said.

Cyient Executive Chairman and CII National Education Council chairman, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy said the NEP emphasis on the teacher training and research which would increase the quality in education. Internationalisation of higher education will definitely improve quality, he added.

ISB dean Prof Rajendra Srivastava and Higher Education Principal Secretary to Government of Gujarat Anju Sharma also participated in the panel discussion which was moderated by IndiaSpend founder Govindraj Ethiraj.

