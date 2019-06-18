New era of friendly relations with neighbouring States: KCR

By | Published: 10:42 pm 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that a new era of friendly relations with neighbouring States – Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka – had taken firm root after the formation of Telangana State.

While the State had already established excellent ties with Maharashtra and Karnataka in the past five years, relations with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was all set to look up with the change of guard in the sibling Telugu State, he said, adding that the government of the two Telugu States would work towards establishing ties that would be beneficial to the Telugu people at large.

Speaking to the media after a marathon six-hour Cabinet meeting, Chandrashekhar Rao said AP chief minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy had expressed his desire to ensure that every nook and corner of the neighbouring State gets irrigation water just as Telangana State had planned with the implementation of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and other projects.

A delegation from AP comprising irrigation officials will visit Telangana on June 27 or 28 for a two-day meeting to discuss irrigation and water sharing issues, he said, adding that this would be followed by a Telangana delegation visiting Vijayawada later for a second round of meeting.

“Our endeavor is to ensure that the two Telugu States go for optimum utilization of Godavari and Krishna river waters. It is unfortunate that about 4,000 TMCft of water flows into the sea every year on an average. Our effort will be ensure that both States get to utilize the water for the benefit of our people,” he said.

Making a series of announcements, the Chief Minister said a new Secretariat complex would be constructed in the existing site which, he said, had a beautiful lake-side view besides being centrally-located. Besides, the Cabinet also discussed constructing a new State Legislature complex on the sprawling land housing the irrigation department at Errammanzil. “While we would like to retain the front elevation of the existing Assembly building in the new structure, the insides would be entirely different housing state-of-the-art Assembly, Council, Central Hall and Committee rooms,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the meeting appointed a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by the Road and Buildings Minister to look into the various aspects of the new Secretariat complex. The old structures are likely to be demolished, and new modern buildings would be constructed in its place, he said, adding that there would also be huge lawns and fountains in the new complex.

