New Executive Director for NTPC Ramagundam 

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Peddapalli: Raj Kumar has taken charge as Executive Director of National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam on Monday. Earlier, he worked as ED at NTPC-Kudgi.

A mechanical engineer from Ranchi University, Ranchi, Raj Kumar joined NTPC in 1981 as an executive trainee. He has rich and varied experience in areas of operation, maintenance planning, fuel handling and management of power plant.

He held several important positions in a career spanning around four decades and worked at Singrauli, Kahalgaon, Badarpur, Jhajjar, BRBCL- Nabi Nagar, Eastern Region-I Headquarters and Mouda of NTPC.

Raj Kumar has undergone many training programmes like experiential journey for business unit head, building high performance team among others. As head of the power station, Raj Kumar will coordinate all activities of Ramagundam plant as well as Telangana project

