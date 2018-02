By | Published: 10:54 pm 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Dr K Lakshmi has taken charge for the post of the Executive Director, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation at Corporation Office, Himayat nagar on Thursday.

She will be the highest official in the corporation, as former Managing Director Christina Z Chongthu was given the post of Tribal Welfare Commissioner recently. Manohar Rao had held the position of ED, TSTDC before Lakshmi.